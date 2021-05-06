Major events

Bloomberg forum returns

  • Published
    1 hour ago

As Singapore deals with a surge in community Covid-19 cases, the Government said it would adapt strategies to organise large-scale meetings safely. Among them is the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, which will see 400 business and world leaders meet here for its fourth edition from Nov 16 to 19.

