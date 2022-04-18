Blaze at Kusu Island hilltop where three Malay shrines are sited; explosions heard

Several explosions rocked the evening air and thick smoke billowed from Kusu Island yesterday after a fire broke out at a hilltop where three Malay keramats (shrines) are located.

Witnesses who saw the fire from nearby Lazarus Island said the blaze started around 6.20pm.

The Singapore Coast Guard, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) later arrived at the scene.

Mr Vitor Hong, 42, was camping on Lazarus Island with four friends when they heard a loud explosion followed by smaller ones.

"The fire was very big," the engineer told The Straits Times, adding that smoke from the blaze covered one side of the 8.5ha island.

The SCDF said in a Facebook post that it dispatched a Marine Rescue Vessel (MRV) and a Rapid Response Fire Vessel to the island.

When they arrived, the fire was raging at a cluster of shrines on top of a hill.

Using the MRV as a water pump, SCDF officers laid a number of hoses from the jetty to the top of the hill over a distance of about 520m.

The fire was extinguished with two water jets within an hour. No injuries were reported. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Mr Nur Muhammad Khayzan Abas, 41, who was on a yacht near Lazarus Island, said he did not hear any explosions but had smelled something burning.

"I thought it was something to do with my vessel, but when I looked towards the sky over the Kusu Island area, there was black smoke," said the yacht captain.

As he was ferrying passengers, he had to head back to One Degree 15 Marina at Sentosa Cove. On the way, he passed by Kusu Island and saw the hilltop engulfed in flames.

At the Kusu Island pier were a Singapore Coast Guard boat and an MPA boat, Mr Khayzan added. He did not see any day trippers or recreational activity. "Usually at about 6.30pm, there is no longer a crowd there," he added.

Managed by the Singapore Land Authority (SLA), Kusu Island is home to the three Malay shrines as well as a Chinese temple.

According to SLA's website, the shrines were built to commemorate a 19th-century pious man, Syed Abdul Rahman, his mother Nenek Ghalib and sister Puteri Fatimah.