Blast from the past for S'pore audiences

Popular local television serials from the 1990s, such as Under One Roof and Phua Chu Kang, have returned to TV screens.

Under One Roof, which ran from 1995 to 2003, was the first locally produced English-language sitcom in Singapore while Phua Chu Kang, which ran for a decade from 1997, featured a contractor in yellow boots and permed hair. The character recently appeared in Covid-19 advisories.

More than 100 Singapore films and television series, including the two sitcoms, will be available on the Netflix catalogue as the video-streaming firm looks to engage and expand its reach among local audiences amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The streaming service, which began ahead of National Day last month, is the result of partnerships between Netflix and local studios, such as production houses Clover Films and mm2 Entertainment and national broadcaster Mediacorp.

"By making these titles easily accessible through Netflix, we hope it will reignite the joy they've brought to many Singaporeans over the decades, but more importantly, introduce these great works of art by some of the best local film-makers to the younger generations," said Mr Raphael Pang, Netflix's content acquisition manager for South-east Asia.

Other shows in the line-up for the streaming service giant include the acclaimed family drama Ilo Ilo by director Anthony Chen. The film won the Camera d'Or prize for Best Debut Feature at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival, a first by a Singaporean.

Also in the catalogue are films by another of Singapore's most successful directors, Jack Neo, including 2003's Homerun, a Mandarin-language film about two poor siblings, and 2002's I Not Stupid, which followed the lives of three Primary 6 pupils in an inferior academic stream.

The hit films about a group of army recruits, Ah Boys To Men from 2012, and Ah Boys To Men 2 from 2013, are also being streamed.

Other works to look out for include Kelvin Tong's 2011 period film It's A Great, Great World, Michelle Chong's comedy Already Famous from 2011, and Eric Khoo's acclaimed drama Mee Pok Man from 1995.

Also available are the three seasons of The Unbeatables.

The drama serial on gambling, which first aired in 1993, launched the careers of then new faces Zoe Tay and Li Nanxing and catapulted them to stardom, as well as making them the country's most prolific on-screen stars.

Singapore's longest-running home-grown English-language drama, Growing Up, will also be shown on Netflix.

The popular television series ran for six seasons from 1996 to 2002 and had 128 episodes.