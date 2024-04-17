Blame the brain for spine curvature, researchers say

SINGAPORE – Lugging heavy backpacks to school and having poor posture have often been blamed for spinal deformities in pre-teen and teenage girls.

Not anymore.

The reason behind scoliosis, or curvature of the spine, lies in the brain, a team of researchers from the Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and the National Neuroscience Institute (NNI) has discovered in a study.

The most common form of scoliosis is known as adolescent idiopathic scoliosis (AIS), which typically occurs in teenagers, mostly girls. It has no known cause but is believed to be linked to genetics.

Using high-resolution and quality diffusion tensor imaging MRI to map the brain of 34 participants aged between 16 and 27, the researchers found that patients with AIS have differences in certain wiring in the brain that plays an important role in controlling posture and balance.

“This is a nerve pathway that projects downwards from the area of the brain (cortex) controlling movement, posture and balance, towards the brainstem and spinal cord,” said Professor Lo Yew Long, a senior author of the study.

“Our findings suggest that in AIS patients, there are differences in the structure of this tract when comparing the left and right sides.”

Prof Lo, who is also a senior consultant with the Department of Neurology of NNI@SGH, told The Straits Times that what the study found could have already been present very early in life, leading to an imbalance of side-to-side muscular control, resulting in spinal curvature over time.

Associate Professor Reuben Soh, an orthopaedic surgeon with SGH and the study’s first co-author, added: “We see patients as young as 10 years old and oftentimes, parents have the misconception that it’s bad habits or lifestyle factors that are the cause of scoliosis.

“We embarked on this study to try uncovering the real reason and in doing so, we hope to be able to better care for patients and support them and their families in managing the condition.”

The study was completed in 2020 and published in the peer-reviewed journal Clinical Radiology in February 2024.

Symptoms of AIS include abnormal spine curvature and uneven shoulders, hips, and waist. The condition affects about 3 per cent of all adolescents in Singapore, the majority of whom are girls.

There is no cure for it. But in most cases, the spine curvature is not severe and not at risk of further progression, and patients are able to manage their condition with physiotherapy.

“(Our) discovery suggests that scoliosis is fundamentally related to our brain and spinal cord. It could bring about changes in the way AIS is diagnosed or treated,” Prof Lo said. “For example, neurological interventions may potentially be employed to prevent worsening of spine curvature. This could include the use of magnetic fields or low electrical currents to stimulate or modulate brain activity.”