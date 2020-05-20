Bishan station premises thoroughly cleaned after employee tests positive

The 58-year-old woman who worked at Bishan MRT station and was one of the two Singaporean Covid-19 cases announced on Monday is warded and in a stable condition, transport operator SMRT said yesterday.

The premises that the service ambassador on the Circle Line had been in contact with have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

This is in addition to the increased cleaning of surfaces which commuters often touch that SMRT has been conducting since January.

SMRT is helping the Ministry of Health (MOH) with contact tracing, and has offered assistance to the affected employee and her family.

The transport operator added that the woman was last at work at Bishan station last Friday.

The SMRT service ambassador had gone to work at the station after the onset of symptoms last Thursday, MOH said on Monday.

She was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Sunday, and is yet to be linked to any existing clusters.

The other Singaporean case announced on Monday was a 50-year-old man who went to work at 1020 Tai Seng Avenue, an active cluster that now has 125 cases linked to it.

As of noon yesterday, there were 451 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Singapore, as the total number of cases here reached 28,794.