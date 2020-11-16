Birthday surprise for resident

Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth as well as Trade and Industry Alvin Tan wishing a resident who wanted to be known only as Odah, 61, a happy birthday yesterday as he gave out goodie bags and hongbao to 190 low-income residents at Block 47 Owen Road. The block consists of HDB rental flats managed by the Moulmein-Cairnhill CCC Community Development and Welfare Fund. Handmade gifts from San Yu Adventist School (SYAS) students were also given to residents. This Pay-It-Forward 2020 event was organised by SYAS, the Seventh-Day Adventist Thomson Chinese Church and Adventist Community Services, in collaboration with other social service agencies. Other beneficiaries included elderly residents from the Adventist Home for the Elders.