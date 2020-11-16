Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth as well as Trade and Industry Alvin Tan wishing a resident who wanted to be known only as Odah, 61, a happy birthday yesterday as he gave out goodie bags and hongbao to 190 low-income residents at Block 47 Owen Road. The block consists of HDB rental flats managed by the Moulmein-Cairnhill CCC Community Development and Welfare Fund. Handmade gifts from San Yu Adventist School (SYAS) students were also given to residents. This Pay-It-Forward 2020 event was organised by SYAS, the Seventh-Day Adventist Thomson Chinese Church and Adventist Community Services, in collaboration with other social service agencies. Other beneficiaries included elderly residents from the Adventist Home for the Elders.
Birthday surprise for resident
- Published39 min ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 16, 2020, with the headline 'Birthday surprise for resident'. Print Edition | Subscribe