Birthday boy, 4, among 9 warded after eating food from home bakery

Fifteen people experienced gastroenteritis symptoms after consuming food from The Peachy SugarMaker, a home-based business that makes cakes, biscuits and dessert tables.

Nine people were hospitalised and are in a stable condition, the Ministry of Health and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Friday.

SFA had directed The Peachy SugarMaker to suspend its food business operations owing to suspected ongoing transmission. The authorities are investigating the incident.

Those affected reported the symptoms after consuming food from the home bakery on Aug 5 and Aug 7, said the authorities.

One of them, Ms Luo J. Y., had bought a cake from The Peachy SugarMaker for her son's fourth birthday.

Ms Luo, who is in her 20s and works in the oil sector, told The Sunday Times that when she collected the cake from the home baker in Bendemeer at about 2pm on Aug 7, it was not cold and appeared slightly melted.

She raised her concerns to the owner but was told the cake was safe to eat.

She said she had ordered a fondant cake but was given a buttercream one instead.

The company's website advises its customers to keep its cakes refrigerated before consuming, and to consume all cakes within 48 hours from the time of collection or delivery.

Ms Luo said she held a small celebration for her son on the same day, attended by her friend and her friend's daughter, aged three.

The following day, everyone who ate the cake - including Ms Luo's husband, her son, her helper and her two guests - experienced stomach pain and fever.

Her helper felt very ill and went to Singapore General Hospital around lunchtime and was admitted.

Ms Luo's son was hospitalised last Monday at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital. "He was in a lot of pain," she said.

She was warded the next day in the same hospital.

Ms Luo's son was discharged on Friday after five days, while her friend's daughter has been warded at Gleneagles Hospital since Aug 8.

All those at the party who were hospitalised tested positive for salmonella, a bacteria that can cause diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever, nausea and vomiting.

Ms Luo was discharged last Thursday and her helper was out of the hospital last Wednesday.

SFA reminded food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times, adding that it will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Sale of Food Act or the Environmental Public Health Act.