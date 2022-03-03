Birth numbers similar to 2020 - drop less than what was feared

Singapore's preliminary resident birth numbers at about 34,200 last year are similar to 2020, defying expectations of a bigger fall amid the pandemic, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Indranee Rajah yesterday.

"While it was 3 per cent lower than in 2019 before Covid-19 struck, the fall was less than we had feared," she said in Parliament in response to MPs who had filed questions about population matters.

The figure was 34,233 in 2020.

Ms Indranee, who oversees the National Population and Talent Division (NPTD) under the PMO, said that while the birth numbers were constant, Singapore's total fertility rate (TFR) rose slightly to 1.12 last year, up from a historic low of 1.1 in 2020.

She explained that the TFR - a measure of births per female of childbearing age - had increased because the number of such females had gone down.

Marriage and parenthood aspirations remain high, she said, citing results from NPTD's latest survey of about 6,000 respondents last year. The poll showed eight in 10 young singles hope to get married and have children, and over nine in 10 married Singaporeans want at least two children.

"We will redouble our efforts to support Singaporeans who choose to get married and have children," said Ms Indranee, adding that the Government is reviewing its marriage and parenthood measures, on top of existing support in areas such as early education and housing.

So far, parents of more than 44,000 babies have received the Baby Support Grant, she said. The grant gives parents $3,000 if their newborn child's date of birth or estimated delivery date is from Oct 1, 2020, to Sept 30, 2022.

Ms Indranee said new funding support for certain types of pre-implantation genetic testing will be introduced for Singaporean couples to address concerns about genetically transmitted diseases. More details will be announced later.

Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) suggested providing childcare sick leave for working parents - apart from having flexible work arrangements (FWAs) - and giving incentives to employers to increase paternity leave usage, particularly among lower-income workers.

In response, Ms Indranee said the Government will consider his feedback and work with employers to increase the take-up of parental leave, while bearing in mind companies' manpower and operational needs.

The Government will also work with employers to implement FWAs that will help people manage work and parenting commitments, she said. More details will be shared in the White Paper on Singapore Women's Development, which will be tabled in Parliament this year, she added.

"Work from home (WFH) is only one type of FWA. Not all job types are suitable for WFH, but all job types can accommodate some form of FWA, depending on the nature of the job. Other forms of FWAs include flexi-time and flexi-load arrangements," she said.

She encouraged organisations to consider adopting FWAs that best suit their business operations and employees' needs. "Adopting FWAs and prioritising employee well-being are not only good for workers and consequently for families, (but) in the post-pandemic world, this is (also) going to be the key to firms' competitiveness, productivity, and ability to recruit and retain talent."

On immigration, Ms Indranee said that Singapore takes in a carefully controlled number of new citizens and permanent residents each year, to moderate the impact of low birth rates and ageing.

There were about 21,500 new citizens last year. These include about 1,200 children born overseas to Singaporean parents. About 33,400 people were given permanent resident status last year. Ms Indranee said these numbers are similar to pre-Covid-19 levels, and higher when compared with 2020, due to the easing of travel restrictions and safe management measures.