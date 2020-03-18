Birdwatchers go barmy over barn owl in Toa Payoh

Birdwatchers gathering in Toa Payoh Lorong 4 for a rare sighting of a barn owl on Monday, a day after it was first spotted in another tree in the vicinity. A team from Acres Wildlife Rescue Centre went to the area on Monday to advise the public to give the owl ample space. Crowding, noise and excessive movement will stress the wild animal, and may have negative implications as well if it is nesting. The Acres team eventually set up a cordon around the tree to ensure a safe distance between the owl and the humans.