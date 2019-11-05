Bill expands grounds for MAS to revoke bank licences

The grounds on which bank licences can be revoked by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will be expanded, among other proposed changes introduced in Parliament yesterday.

The Banking (Amendment) Bill was put before the House by Second Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, on behalf of Senior Minister and Minister-in-charge of MAS Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Currently, MAS has no express power to revoke a bank's licence for breaches of the MAS Act, or if the parent bank of a Singapore-incorporated foreign bank has had its licence withdrawn.

To enhance MAS' enforcement powers and to provide clarity on the circumstances under which MAS may revoke a bank licence, the grounds will be expanded to take into account:

contravention of provisions of the MAS Act;

for a foreign-owned bank incorporated in Singapore, when the parent bank's licence is withdrawn;

and when MAS assesses that it is in the public interest to do so.

Banks' separate accounting units will also be rationalised under the changes.

Since 1968, all banks have had to maintain two accounting units: the Domestic Banking Unit and the Asian Currency Unit (ACU).

But this divide has lost its relevance as banks' offshore activities are now subject to similar requirements as their domestic businesses, said the MAS in an explanatory note yesterday. It also imposes a compliance burden on banks without enhancing prudential soundness or systemic stability.

The licensing and prudential regulation of merchant banks will also be consolidated under the Banking Act.

Now, such banks are subject to an approval regime under the MAS Act but conduct most of their operations through the ACU, which is regulated by the Banking Act.

Bringing their regulation entirely under the Banking Act will streamline the regulatory framework, said the MAS. For example, the Bill will set out the licensing regime for merchant banks and clarify their permitted scope of activities, including restrictions on acceptance of Singapore dollar (SGD) deposits and borrowing in SGD.

The Bill will also provide MAS with new powers to regulate banks' outsourcing arrangements.

In their agreements, banks and merchant banks will be required to include terms on MAS' right to audit the service providers, protect customer information and to terminate the agreement under certain circumstances.

Explaining the move, the MAS said: "These powers are important for stronger supervisory oversight, in the light of the increased prevalence and complexity of banks' outsourcing arrangements, and the criticality of protecting customer information."

Two other Bills were introduced yesterday - the Healthcare Services Bill and the Statutes (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill.