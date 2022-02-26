Bilateral trade hit $26.9b last year amid pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic saw a steep drop in the number of travellers between Singapore and Vietnam for the past two years, but the volume of trade between the two countries continued to grow at a steady pace.

Bilateral trade between Singapore and Vietnam reached $26.9 billion last year, an 18.7 per cent increase from the year before, Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng said yesterday.

More Singapore companies are also choosing to invest in Vietnam, riding on and contributing to the country's steady economic growth, and Singapore's foreign direct investment into Vietnam amounted to nearly US$10.7 billion (S$14.5 billion) last year, according to updates from the Vietnam authorities, making the Republic the largest investor in Vietnam last year, he added.

Dr Tan, who is also Manpower Minister, was speaking at a business dialogue held in conjunction with the state visit of Vietnam's President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The event at the Shangri-La hotel, hosted by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF), was attended by President Phuc and around 100 government officials and business leaders from Singapore and Vietnam.

Speaking in Vietnamese, Mr Phuc said Vietnam hopes to grow not just the number but also the quality of investments from Singapore, in areas like the green economy and digital economy.

Both nations have shown the world that they can achieve high economic growth despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the President said, expressing the hope that Singapore will invest in more localities in Vietnam with the success of the Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIPs).

The first VSIP was launched in Binh Duong province in south Vietnam in 1996, and there are now 10 such parks all around the country.

Dr Tan noted that they have attracted US$15.6 billion in investments and created more than 290,000 jobs.

Beyond Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Singapore companies are expanding into other regions such as Vinh Phuc and Bac Ninh provinces in the north, and Binh Duong province in the south.

Singapore and Vietnam have also continued to identify new areas of bilateral economic cooperation, including in renewable energy, innovation and start-ups. There are also ongoing partnerships in the infrastructure, industrial, digital, financial, agriculture, services, tourism, transport and education sectors.

SBF chairman Lim Ming Yan said that based on the federation's National Business Survey 2021/2022, Vietnam is ranked as one of the top three countries for overseas expansion by Singapore companies, particularly in manufacturing, infrastructure, wholesale and retail trade.

Mr Lim added that Vietnam is expected to be one of the fastest-growing South-east Asian economies, with a projected gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 6.5 per cent for this year.