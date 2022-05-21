S'pore looks to grow links with Jakarta

There is much more that Singapore and Indonesia can do together in areas like green finance and the digital economy, Singapore's Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said in Jakarta yesterday.

Their businesses can venture to new regions and beyond traditional sectors, he told Singapore reporters at the end of a four-day visit.

He added that both neighbours can encourage more exchanges between people, now that borders are open and flights have resumed.

"I look forward to doing my part to build on the strong foundations we have and take our bilateral relations to even greater heights," Mr Wong said.

SEE THE BIG STORY • A4