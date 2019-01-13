Bikers gather to show love for old motorcycles

A group of 60 motorcyclists getting ready to begin their ride from a carpark at Orto, a leisure park near Sembawang, to the Wicked Wallop IV bike show in Kranji. The convoy consists largely of older motorcycles registered before July 1, 2003, which are deemed to be more pollutive and are slated to be taken off Singapore's roads under the National Environment Agency's cash-for-deregistration scheme. The organiser of the ride told The Sunday Times the purpose of the gathering was to bring the affected bikers together and enjoy whatever time they have left with their machines. An online petition in support of these two-wheelers, called Save Singapore's pre-July 2003 motorcycles, has garnered about 8,000 signatures as of last night.