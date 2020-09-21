Bikers back on track in Kranji

Motorcycle racing enthusiasts took to the 960m-long KF1 Karting Circuit in Kranji last Saturday after a six-month break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But, unlike previous sessions, the full-day track day organised by SingaMoto required the more than 100 riders to follow strict health safety measures.

These included a 50-person limit inside the circuit, a 45-minute riding session, SafeEntry registration and temperature screening, as well as the disallowing of personal mechanics in the paddock area and ensuring that no two riding groups intermingled at the circuit.

SingaMoto chief executive Abdul Khalik Nordin, 41, told The Straits Times he was glad the event went smoothly as planned. "However, we still need to fine-tune the movement of vehicles from one point to another," he said.