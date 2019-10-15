Bike, bus and trailer involved in BKE accident; 20 taken to hospital

An accident involving a motorcycle, a trailer and a private bus resulted in 20 people being taken to three different hospitals on Sunday.

The police said yesterday they were alerted to the accident along the Bukit Timah Expressway towards the Pan-Island Expressway at 1.38pm and 20 people, aged between eight and 68, were taken conscious to hospital. It is believed their injuries were not life threatening.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that 15 people were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, three to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, and two to National University Hospital.

In a video posted on citizen journalism website Stomp, a silver-coloured motorcycle is seen on the third lane of the road, its front against the back of a white and blue bus. Debris can be seen in front of the bus.

A Special Operations Command vehicle and emergency vehicles are also seen on the road.

A man who wanted to be known only as Mr Syohir said he was driving to Bukit Panjang when he saw the aftermath of the accident.

He submitted a video of the scene to Stomp.

The 26-year-old navigation officer told The Straits Times: "There was a lot of glass on the road but I'm not sure where it came from. There were a lot of people waiting on the road shoulder and some of them were crying."

The police are investigating the incident.