Bigger push to vaccinate more seniors: Ong Ye Kung

A bigger push will be made to encourage more seniors to get vaccinated - including doing house visits if needed - as they remain the most vulnerable to Covid-19, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said yesterday.

He pointed to how, in countries with higher vaccination rates that have opened up, most of those who have suffered severe illness from Covid-19 are still the elderly.

"What we really need to do is to get more of our seniors vaccinated," he said during a virtual press conference by the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19.

"If you compare across ages, those above 70 have the lowest first dose and booking rates. It really should be the other way around."

Among seniors over 70 years old, 71 per cent have had at least one dose of the vaccine, or have booked an appointment, he said. For those aged 60 to 69, the figure is 85 per cent. For those 50 to 59, as well as 40 to 49, it is 86 per cent.

For those aged 30 to 39, the figure is 78 per cent. For those 20 to 29, it is 80 per cent, and it is the same for those aged 12 to 19.

Mr Ong, co-chair of the task force, said that in countries such as the United Kingdom, United States, and Israel, which have opened up, infections have also gone up among young people.

This is because they are out and about and less vaccinated, he said. "Hospitalisation and severe illness numbers are quite stable, but mostly among the old."

He added: "It's not a matter of the elderly saying 'I don't go out therefore I'm safe'. It's not that at all, because these days when we look at our infections and our cases, many of our infections have actually occurred at home. Family members can go out and bring the virus back home."

The authorities will be making a bigger push to reach out to seniors, "knocking on their doors if necessary", he said.

"This is the work we need to do, so any one of us, if we know of an elderly person, a neighbour or a relative, who is still hesitating, please help reach out to them and persuade them."

Lim Min Zhang