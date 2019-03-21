Bicentennial-themed items at coin fair

New Singapore Bicentennial-themed commemorative objects, such as medallions and banknote replicas, will be launched at the three-day Singapore International Coin Fair, which starts tomorrow.

The Singapore Mint said yesterday that to commemorate the 200 years of history since Sir Stamford Raffles signed a treaty to set up a trading post in Singapore, it is introducing a series of four medallions under the Sir Stamford Raffles Medallions range.

One of them is a 1oz 999 fine silver proof medallion with ultra-high relief minting and a Swarovski crystal insert, priced at $120.

Another is made of 1/4oz 999 fine silver, with a design depicting the past and present Singapore River. It costs $40.

The Singapore Mint has also produced a series of banknote replicas and currency collectibles that trace the currency history of pre-independent Singapore.

The banknote replicas feature $10,000 banknotes, minted in 1g 999 fine gold, costing $138, and 8g 999 fine silver, costing $50.

There are two types of banknote replicas: One has the portrait of King George VI and the other, the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II.

The King George VI banknote, denominated in Malayan dollars, was used from 1940 to 1953, and was issued by the then Board of Commissioners of Currency Malaya.

The Queen Elizabeth II banknote, denominated in Malayan and British Borneo dollars, was used from 1953 to 1967, and issued by the then Board of Commissioners of Currency, Malaya and British Borneo.

The commemorative objects can be bought at Singapore Mint's booth at the coin fair at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Hall A. The fair ends on Sunday.

There will be fair-exclusive promotions at the booth.

The objects can be bought now on the Singapore Mint's e-shop on its website, and will be available at its four retail shops after the coin fair.

Goh Yan Han