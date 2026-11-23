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Screens Down, Look Up Podcast

In this episode, host Elisha Tushara is joined by Narasimman Tivasiha Mani, co-founder of Impart, a non-profit organisation that empowers and supports vulnerable youth.

Synopsis: Join us for a five-part limited-edition podcast series this November by The Straits Times where we discuss the challenges of raising kids in a world that’s always plugged in.

Many youth retreat into the online world, especially when they struggle to connect with others offline, or find it difficult to navigate challenges in their lives.

Though it may serve as a refuge, overdependence can lead to screen use issues like addiction and degradation of social skills.

But if we ask youth to spend less time online, are there enough spaces in the community for them to connect with others and spend time meaningfully?

In this episode, host Elisha Tushara is joined by Narasimman Tivasiha Mani, co-founder of Impart, a non-profit organisation that empowers and supports vulnerable youth.

He talks about the importance of third spaces for youth who face mental health struggles and social isolation and how parents can better connect with their children offline.

Highlights (click/tap above):

0:00 Intro

2:55 When does screen use become a problem?

6:00 From PSLE to Sec 1: A tough transition for some youths

11:05 Where are the ‘playgrounds’ for youths?

14:45 Being more tolerant of youth in common spaces

17:15 Parents using screen time as a pacifier

21:30 20 hours vs 4 hours on screen: Still a win?

24:35 Parents need to level up their communication ‘game’

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Read more ST Screen Timeout articles: https://str.sg/screentimeout

Host: Elisha Tushara (elisha@sph.com.sg)

Read Elisha’s articles: https://str.sg/5VVJ

Follow Elisha on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/94WA

Produced and edited by: Studio+65 and Fa’izah Sani

Executive producers: Ernest Luis, Amelia Teng

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Follow Screens Down, Look Up limited series every Monday (Nov 2 - 30):

Channel: https://str.sg/bKan

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/57aK

Spotify: https://str.sg/agZP

YouTube: https://str.sg/yxuv

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

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Follow more ST podcast channels:

All-in-one ST Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/wvz7

Get more updates: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

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The App Store: https://str.sg/icyB

Google Play: https://str.sg/icyX