Beware WhatsApp messages asking for personal info: Police

Be careful of WhatsApp messages asking for personal information or sharing links, even if they are from familiar contacts, said the police.

They might be sent by a scammer hoping to obtain banking credentials or one-time passwords (OTPs).

In an advisory issued yesterday, the police warned about recent banking-related phishing cases involving WhatsApp accounts that had been compromised.

Scammers took over WhatsApp accounts by getting a six-digit account verification code from the victims directly or through their voicemail accounts using the default PIN used by telcos.

This code, sent by SMS or a voice call, which may go to voicemail if the user does not pick up, is required to verify a phone number linked to the account.

Using these compromised WhatsApp accounts, scammers text the victims' friends or contacts to trick them into revealing their personal information, or send them phishing links to fake websites to collect their bank credentials and OTPs.

The victims learn that they have been scammed only when they discover unauthorised transactions made from their bank accounts, the police said.

The police advised people to be vigilant and to not share their WhatsApp account verification codes, personal information, banking details and OTPs with anyone.

They can also protect themselves from such scams by enabling WhatsApp's two-step verification feature to create a six-digit PIN code that must be entered to access the account.

Setting an associated e-mail address allows the user to reset the PIN to safeguard the account and lock the scammer out if the account is compromised.

The police said people should change their voicemail account's default PIN or deactivate the voicemail service by contacting their telco.

Those with information related to such scams are advised to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness

For more information on scams, visit www.scamalert.sg or call the anti-scam hotline on 1800-722-6688.