Beware of phishing scams impersonating courier companies via Apple iMessage

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The messages would inform recipients of failed parcel deliveries due to invalid addresses.

SINGAPORE – If you get a text on Apple iMessage that appears to be from a courier company, be on your guard.



The police cautioned in a statement on Nov 3 that there has been a spate of phishing scams involving the impersonation of such companies.



In this scam variant, victims would receive messages that seem to belong to recognised couriers such as TracX Logis, uParcel and Park N Parcel via Apple iMessage .

The messages would originate from overseas numbers with country codes such as +855 (Cambodia), +84 (Vietnam), +1 (North America), +63 (The Philippines) , or from e-mail addresses comprising random alphanumeric strings.

The messages would inform recipients of failed parcel deliveries due to invalid addresses.

Recipients would be urged to update their address within a stipulated timeframe – by 6pm or within 12 to 24 hours – via a link that closely resembles the courier’s legitimate URL, the police said.

In some instances, the messages also include the legitimate customer support number of the courier company.

Some messages would also direct victims to reply “Y” to receive a clickable link.

Upon clicking the link, victims would be redirected to a spoofed website that closely resembles the courier company’s official website. There, they would be prompted to pay a small “redelivery service fee”.

Victims would then be asked to provide their banking details and one-time password (OTP).

They would discover that they have been scammed only after noticing unauthorised transactions made on their cards or bank accounts.

The police advised the public not to reply to such iMessages.

They also urged the public to check the legitimacy of courier-related messages and links using the ScamShield app or through the courier’s official website.

Check with the courier using contact details obtained from official sources before providing any information or making payment, said the police.

Apple users are also advised to keep their devices updated with the latest software version to benefit from the latest security and anti-scam safeguards.

Scams remain the dominant crime type in Singapore, with $410.6 million lost to these ruses in the first half of 2026 alone.

E-commerce was the most common scam type, with 3,865 cases in the first half of 2026 and losses of more than $8 million , police statistics showed.