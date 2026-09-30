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Beware of e-mails asking for digital health verification, says MOH

A screenshot of the fake digital health verification scam sent via e-mail.

SINGAPORE – If you receive an e-mail that appears to be from the Ministry of Health (MOH) informing you about mandatory digital health verification, be wary.

In a Facebook post on Sept 30, MOH warned that such e-mails are from scammers impersonating the agency.

The e-mails would say that a mandatory “digital health verification” has been rolled out and that recipients would have to verify their details via a link. Failing to do so would mean that the victim’s access to healthcare services and healthcare benefits would be suspended, according to the e-mails, said MOH.

The ministry added that this is not true and that it does not own the “Digital Health Verification Portal”.

“Any communications and request for verification of details would be made through MOH’s official channels,” it added.

MOH also advises people who have received such alerts to delete the e-mail or make a police report. They may also verify the authenticity of the e-mails by calling the MOH hotline on 6325-9220.

According to the police’s mid-year scam statistics, $410.6 million was lost to scams in the first six months of 2026.

Singapore has lost more than $4 billion to scams since 2019.

The authorities also warned that scams remain the dominant crime type in Singapore.