Beware fake phone messages claiming to be from SingHealth Polyclinics

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Patients should be cautious when receiving messages from unknown mobile numbers, unfamiliar sender IDs, or those directing them to unfamiliar websites.

SINGAPORE – If you get a text message on your phone from SingHealth Polyclinics claiming you have unpaid bills, be on your guard: It may be a scam.

In a reply to queries from The Straits Times on Nov 10, the healthcare provider said the text message may reference legitimate platforms, including the HealthHub or Health Buddy App, as well as the SingHealth call centre hotline.

But it contains a fake website link, SingHealth Polyclinics said.

It added that official communications are sent through authorised channels, and advised patients to verify that text messages originate from the registered sender ID “SingHealth”.

Patients should be cautious when receiving messages from unknown mobile numbers, unfamiliar sender IDs, or those directing them to unfamiliar websites, SingHealth Polyclinics added.

It said patients can check their polyclinic bills and payment status using the official HealthHub app or by contacting the SingHealth Polyclinics call centre on 6643 6969 for assistance. It stressed that HealthHub and Health Buddy are legitimate platforms that patients may continue to use directly.

SingHealth Polyclinics comes under the SingHealth healthcare cluster, which also operates seven hospitals in Singapore, including Singapore General Hospital, Changi General Hospital and KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The healthcare provider added that a police report has been lodged, and that the matter is currently under investigation.

SingHealth Polyclinics said: “We take such scam attempts seriously and remain committed to safeguarding our patients and the public. We thank members of the public for their vigilance and understanding.”

In releasing the mid-year scam statistics on Aug 26, the Singapore Police Force said $410.6 million was lost in scams in the first six months of 2026, compared with $500.2 million during the same period in 2025.

They also warned that scams remain the dominant crime type in Singapore.