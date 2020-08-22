Better to teach kids to say no to sex

Sex below 16 years of age is an offence. This is the clear message that all schools need to deliver to school children.

The teaching of consent sends unclear signals to children (Include topic of consent in schools' sex education syllabus, by Shahrany Hassan, Aug 19).

To the example in the Forum letter about going on a date, it appears that the young have a lot of knowledge but lack the ability to weigh right and wrong, or that there is a gap in their comprehension of what had been communicated prior to agreeing to go on a date.

It is unfair to burden teachers and schools with the responsibility of teaching children about sex.

Teachers already have a heavy academic load. This year alone, topics in the PSLE and O-level examination have to be removed due to time constraints.

Furthermore, sex education, unlike mathematics or geography, for example, is not merely about facts but involves one's values.

For one family, sex education taught in school may be too little, but for another, it could be too much, too soon.

Even teachers conducting sex education classes may themselves have a different perspective from what they are instructed to teach.

Children nowadays learn a lot through "super teachers" - their smartphones. Unfortunately, these super teachers have no sense of morality.

As much as a child wants to see or learn, the super teacher will teach and show.

Perhaps a more helpful lesson is to teach children to say "no" to sex, unequivocally.

As for parents, a helpful lesson for them would be to learn to say "no" to smartphones for children below a certain age.

Grace Chua Siew Hwee