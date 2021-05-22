Better protection for patients and staff

As part of a suite of measures to better protect its patients and staff, Tan Tock Seng Hospital has installed exhaust fans and Hepa filters, and disinfected its wards with ultraviolet light and hydrogen peroxide vapour before reopening them.

The measures are:

EXHAUST FANS

These fans suck out hot or humid air from a room and expel it outside. Clean air enters through a doorway or vent.

When used in the wards, these fans can help to ensure better ventilation and facilitate air change around six to 12 times per hour.

HEPA FILTERS

Hepa filters, also known as high-efficiency particulate air filters, can remove at least 99.97 per cent of airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns. These include dust, pollen, mould and bacteria particles.

Installing these filters in the ward can help to purify the air in the area.

ULTRAVIOLET LIGHT AND HYDROGEN PEROXIDE VAPOUR

Both are commonly used for disinfection.

Ultraviolet light, typically in the UV-C range, is widely used for disinfection and sterilising equipment. UV-C radiation can kill the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

According to the United States' Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, hydrogen peroxide can be used to kill viruses as well as bacteria, yeasts and fungi.

Cheryl Tan