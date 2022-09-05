Better pay, work-life balance and recognition needed to draw new engineers: Experts

Low pay, poor work-life balance and a lack of recognition are among reasons for the shortage of engineers, said professionals and business leaders.

But employers are optimistic that local large-scale projects and initiatives by the Government can draw more talent.

The labour crunch in the industry was raised at the Professional Engineers Board (PEB) Symposium last Wednesday that was attended by 500 guests.

During a moderated dialogue, professional engineers and business leaders said factors such as higher remuneration, work-life balance and recognition can attract new talent.

According to The Institution of Engineers, Singapore, depending on the sector, starting salaries are between $3,500 and $5,000.

One Smart Engineering executive director David Ng said: "Some engineers may have to work long hours and even on weekends when they are rushing for submissions such as design drawings for approval.

"This is not healthy and not sustainable for attracting talents to our industry.

"In our company, we plan our engineers' workload and manage clients' expectations within a reasonable time frame."

Participants at the symposium also mentioned the lack of recognition of engineers' work, such as the public not understanding their roles and contributions in major infrastructure projects.

PEB president Lim Peng Hong said recognition of engineers is important to attract young people to the profession.

The intake of civil engineering students at the National University of Singapore has been falling in the last five years, said Professor Richard Liew, head of its civil and environmental engineering department.

This year's intake was 45 per cent lower than last year's intake of about 100 students, he said.

At the symposium, Mr Tan Kiat How, Senior Minister of State for National Development and Communications and Information, acknowledged that talent attraction and retention in the engineering field are "a key area of concern".

He reiterated what the Government and industry are doing to draw more engineers and grow their careers.

To retain talent, the Building and Construction Authority, SkillsFuture Singapore and Workforce Singapore have developed a Skills Framework for Built Environment to help engineers identify training programmes to develop their career.

Mr Tan also said the upcoming Corenet X platform will tap technology to lighten the load on engineers.

Mr Ng said the initiatives will provide engineers with more opportunities to learn more advanced technologies and skills.

Upcoming large-scale projects such as Changi Airport's Terminal 5 and the Paya Lebar new town may also attract young talent to the industry, said Mr Lim.

These projects can enhance an engineer's portfolio and help him to work better in teams as the projects involve many different fields, he said.

But these initiatives may not be enough to attract young people.

Mr Ryan Tan, 25, an electrical and electronic engineering graduate from Nanyang Technological University (NTU), is exploring new fields for better prospects.

He said the long working hours and unattractive pay deter him from entering the industry.

He is currently studying for a master's in artificial intelligence at NTU to break into the computer science field instead.

While he does not rule out joining the engineering profession in future, he said: "I think my current course of study makes me more employable in the emerging tech sectors, which might be a safer career move in the long run."