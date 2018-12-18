Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

2. (2) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

3. (3) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

4. (5) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

5. (-) Milkman by Anna Burns

6. (4) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

7. (6) Past Tense by Lee Child

8. (9) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

9. (7) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #1: A Hero Born by Jin Yong

10. (-) Assassin's Creed Odyssey by Gordon Doherty

NON-FICTION

1. (2) Becoming by Michelle Obama

2. (1) Tall Order by Peh Shing Huei

3. (3) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope

4. (4) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

5. (6) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

6. (8) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

7. (7) This Is What Inequality Looks Like by Teo You Yenn

8. (-) Feng Shui Almanac 2019 by Lillian Too

9. (5) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

10. (-) When Breath Becomes Air by Paul Kalanithi

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

2. (3) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

3. (2) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald - The Original Screenplay by J. K. Rowling

4. (6) The Ice Monster by David Walliams

5. (5) Dork Diaries #13: Tales From A Not-So-Happy Birthday by Rachel Renee Russell

6. (-) Queen Of Air And Darkness by Cassandra Clare

7. (7) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

8. (8) The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery

9. (-) Geronimo Stilton #11: The Guardian Of The Realm by Geronimo Stilton

10. (9) Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them by J. K. Rowling

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.