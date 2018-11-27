Bestsellers

FICTION

1. (1) The Next Person You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

2. (2) Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan

3. (3) The Travelling Cat Chronicles by Hiro Arikawa

4. (5) Rich People Problems by Kevin Kwan

5. (4) Past Tense by Lee Child

6. (6) China Rich Girlfriend by Kevin Kwan

7. (7) The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom

8. (8) Assassin's Creed Odyssey by Gordon Doherty

9. (-) Tuesdays With Morrie by Mitch Albom

10. (9) If Cats Disappeared From The World by Genki Kawamura

10. (-) Legends Of The Condor Heroes #1: A Hero Born by Jin Yong

NON-FICTION

1. (1) Tall Order by Peh Shing Huei

2. (2) Billion Dollar Whale by Tom Wright and Bradley Hope 3. (-) Becoming by Michelle Obama

4. (3) The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck by Mark Manson

5. (4) The Laws Of Human Nature by Robert Greene

6. (5) Brief Answers To The Big Questions by Stephen Hawking

7. (8) 21 Lessons For The 21st Century by Yuval Noah Harari

8. (7) The Art Of Thinking Clearly by Rolf Dobelli

9. (9) Retire Smart: Financial Planning Made Easy by Lorna Tan

10. (-) Out Of The Maze by Spencer Johnson

CHILDREN'S

1. (1) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Meltdown by Jeff Kinney

2. (2) Dog Man #5: Lord Of The Fleas by Dav Pilkey

3. (3) Dork Diaries #13: Tales From A Not-So-Happy Birthday by Rachel Renee Russell

4. (-) Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald - The Original Screenplay by J.K. Rowling

5. (4) Dog Man #4: Dog Man And Cat Kid by Dav Pilkey

6. (6) Geronimo Stilton #70: The Phantom Bandit by Geronimo Stilton

7. (5) Geronimo Stilton #11: The Guardian Of The Realm by Geronimo Stilton

8. (7) Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Getaway by Jeff Kinney

9. (9) The Little Prince by Antoine de Saint-Exupery

10. (10) Rainbow Magic: Evelyn The Mermicorn Fairy by Daisy Meadows

•This is The Straits Times' compilation of bestseller lists from Books Kinokuniya, Times, WHSmith and Popular bookstores.