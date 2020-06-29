Best of Money FM

Top Money FM Podcasts of the week
Money FM Podcast: Working to regain trust from Singapore retail investors (featuring Mr Chan Fook Leong, executive director of advocacy at CFA Society Singapore)
Money FM Podcast: Leadership During a Crisis (featuring Mr Amit Midha, president of the Asia-Pacific and Japan region and the global digital cities business for Dell Technologies)
Money FM Podcast: Investing in sustainability critical post-Covid-19 (featuring Mr Rob Kaplan, chief executive of Circulate Capital)
Money FM Podcast: Amazon summit helps local companies embrace online growth opportunities ( featuring Mr Bernard Tay, country leader of Amazon.Sg seller service and head of Amazon global, selling South-east Asia, Australia and New Zealand)
Money FM Podcast: Singaporean leads Thailand's second-largest telco (featuring Mr Justin Ang, deputy group chief commercial officer of True Corporation.)