Best deals over the weekend

METRO

Metro department store is having deals over the weekend on its household essentials such as its M. Maison bedding collection, which has prices for king-size bed sets down from $399 to $119. It also has kitchen items like WMF's Kitchenminis Smoothie machine for $69 instead of the usual $159.

COURTS

Consumer electronics and furniture retailer Courts has household items on sale until tomorrow. Electrolux's 8kg capacity washer is going for $565 instead of the usual $1,129 in an online-only deal, while Sealy's Posturelux Epic Firm queen-size mattress is on 51 per cent discount, and can be had for $2,099 instead of $4,299.

GAIN CITY

The electronics chain has offers until Monday. These include saving $1,800 with the Maxcoil Mattress Snooze II (Queen), down from the usual price of $2,999, and saving $311 on the Philips 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV.

BHG

The department store has offers until Monday. Shoppers can save up to $200 on the King Koil Amelia Collection fitted sheets, and $389 on the 4.5-litre Hurom Slow Juicer.

Ng Wei Kai