Berita Harian launches bursary, mentorship programme for students

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Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad (fourth from right) with (from left) Siti Nur Sarah Yusman, the sister of recipient Siti Nur Syahirah Yusman, who was not present at the event; AMP Singapore executive director Mohksin Rashid; Ustaz Fathurrahman Dawoed; recipients Syahmi Akmal Hakim Mohamad Ismail, Ahmad Musoddaq Ahmad Mazhar, Haifa Norhaizal; and Berita Harian editor, Nazry Mokhta.

SINGAPORE – Malay-language daily Berita Harian (BH) has launched a bursary and mentorship programme for students from lower-income families pursuing media and communications or Malay studies at polytechnics and universities.

Introduced in partnership with AMP Singapore, the annual programme also offers recipients opportunities to undertake internships in the BH newsroom.

The initiative was announced by BH editor Nazry Mokhtar at the inaugural BH-AMP Education Bursary presentation ceremony at the SPH Auditorium on Oct 9.

Nazry said the programme aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and the workplace, while reflecting BH’s commitment to serving the Malay/Muslim community beyond its role as a news organisation.

Four students pursuing studies in the two fields received bursaries from Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Zaqy Mohamad , who was the guest of honour at the ceremony .

Under the scheme, polytechnic students receive $1,500 each, while university students get $2,500 each.

Elaborating on the initiative, Nazry said: “Some may wonder why BH, a media organisation, has taken the initiative to organise a charity golf event and offer bursaries.

“The answer is simple. BH wants to continue giving back to the community that has supported us over the years, while strengthening our ties with the community. BH does more than just report the news. We are also part of the larger Malay/Muslim community in Singapore.”

In his speech, Zaqy praised the partnership for helping students succeed. “This is the spirit of compassion that we want to continue nurturing. It is not just about providing assistance, but opening doors. It is not just about celebrating success, but helping more people succeed,” he said.

Zaqy also stressed the importance of ensuring that every child has the opportunity to reach their potential and pursue their aspirations.

“They have already shown their determination to succeed. Our responsibility is to help pave the way for them. We should not limit our children’s aspirations. Instead, we must give them the confidence to go further,” he said.

Beyond financial assistance, recipients will have opportunities to broaden their knowledge and gain practical experience outside the classroom, Nazry said.

“Through this bursary, recipients will have the opportunity to receive mentorship from BH journalists, participate in learning journeys and undertake internships in our newsroom. We want to bridge the gap between education and the working world so that you will be better prepared and more confident when you embark on your careers,” he said.

Nazry said the programme would be held annually and expressed hope that additional funding from sponsors would allow it to reach more students.

AMP Singapore executive director Mohksin Rashid said the partnership with BH was meaningful as it brought together two organisations that have long served the community through different but complementary approaches.

“By focusing on students pursuing Malay studies and media and communications, we also want to highlight the importance of these fields in shaping community narratives, preserving heritage, and nurturing future leaders and communications professionals,” he said.

Mohksin added that the financial assistance would help encourage more students to pursue studies in these fields.

On the selection criteria, he said the bursary takes into account not only academic performance but also resilience, leadership qualities and a commitment to giving back to the community.

The four recipients include two National University of Singapore students: Ahmad Musoddaq Ahmad Mazhar, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Social Sciences (Honours) in Communications and New Media, and Syahmi Akmal Hakim Mohamad Ismail, a Malay Studies undergraduate.

The other two recipients are Haifa Norhaizal, a diploma in media communication management student at Nanyang Polytechnic, and Siti Nur Syahirah Yusman, who is pursuing a diploma in education (Malay language) at the National Institute of Education, Nanyang Technological University.

The bursary is funded by proceeds from the BH-AMP Charity Golf tournament held in July 2025, which raised more than $271,000.

About $48,000 has been set aside for the bursary, with $8,000 to be disbursed annually until 2031, or until the fund is fully utilised.

To qualify for the bursary, applicants must be Singapore citizens of Malay ethnicity and Muslim faith, with a gross monthly household income of no more than $3,500 or a per capita household income of $700.