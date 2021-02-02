Benefits of jab outweigh risks - 4 who had severe allergic reactions have recovered

There were four people who experienced a rapid onset of severe allergic reactions after receiving their Covid-19 shots, but all have recovered, with none needing intensive care unit (ICU) support.

Responding in Parliament yesterday to questions from several MPs about the supply and side effects of the vaccines, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary provided this update about the four people and said the benefits of getting vaccinated outweigh the risks.

Singapore's Covid-19 vaccination drive began on Dec 30 last year. So far, front-liners such as medical workers and aviation and maritime sector workers, as well as the elderly, have started receiving their Pfizer-BioNTech jabs.

Dr Janil told the House that among those who have been vaccinated so far, there were four reported cases of anaphylaxis, which is the rapid onset of severe allergic reactions. They were all in their 20s and 30s, and developed multiple symptoms such as rash, breathlessness, lip swelling, throat tightness and giddiness.

"Three of the individuals had a history of allergies, including allergic rhinitis and food allergy, such as to shellfish, but none had a history of anaphylaxis, which would have precluded them from receiving the vaccine in the first place," he said.

The vaccine is currently not recommended for pregnant women and immuno-compromised people.

Dr Janil said: "As with other vaccines, people who receive the Covid-19 vaccine may experience injection site pain and swelling, fever, headache, fatigue and body aches. These mild symptoms generally resolve within a few days."

He said that anaphylaxis can be controlled when detected and treated in a timely manner, as in the case of the four people.

"All have recovered from the episode. One was under observation for a few hours, while the others were discharged from the hospital after a day's observation or treatment. None needed ICU support," said Dr Janil.

Singapore's incidence rate of anaphylaxis is about 2.6 per 100,000 vaccine doses administered, compared with the incidence rates of around one to two per 100,000 reported in other countries.

These countries have administered millions of vaccine doses, said Dr Janil, and variations in the incidence rate are to be expected initially, with the numbers vaccinated here to date relatively small.

"Currently, the benefits of getting vaccinated to protect oneself from the effects of severe Covid-19 disease and its complications far outweigh the risk of any potential adverse events known to be associated with vaccination," he said.

He said the Government will continue to closely monitor the safety of the vaccine, and ensure that the vaccines used here are safe.

Responding to a supplementary question from Mr Alex Yam (Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC), Dr Janil said that breastfeeding mothers should consult medical professionals, but noted that there is no evidence that getting vaccinated would harm them.

"They should consult a health practitioner, their family doctor or one of the hotlines or service providers, to get specific advice about their case, as to whether or not they should proceed with the vaccine, or delay the vaccine, or delay breastfeeding and have the vaccine immediately," he said.

He added that there is "no absolute contraindication" for a breastfeeding mother to receive her shot.

"It is simply that we don't have enough information at this point to be so clear that they should do it without ceasing breastfeeding for five to seven days," he said.

That same duration is similar to general advice given to breastfeeding mothers who are taking medication, as it is the length of time that the substances remain in breast milk.

He said it is probably better for breastfeeding mothers to get vaccinated, to protect themselves and their families.