Benefits for residents when they enrol in Healthier SG programme

From the second half of 2023, residents aged 60 and above will be able to discuss their health goals and medical history with a dedicated family physician when they enrol in the Healthier SG programme.

The programme will be extended to those in the 40 to 59 age group in the following two years.

This comes as Singapore strives to shift its healthcare model towards preventing individuals from falling ill, instead of reactively caring for those who are already sick.

The Straits Times looks at how the programme aims to prevent or delay the onset of chronic diseases and ill health.

Q What can residents expect when they enrol in the Healthier SG programme?

A When enrolment starts, the Ministry of Health (MOH) will send eligible residents an SMS text message to invite them to choose their preferred clinics.

During the first consultation, which will be free, the doctor will assess the resident's medical history, health needs and concerns.

For those with no chronic conditions, the doctor will advise them on appropriate preventive measures, such as health screenings and vaccinations, and the Government will fully subsidise the nationally recommended ones.

For those with chronic conditions, the doctor will work with them on follow-up management.

Everyone enrolled will have a personalised health plan.

Q What does a health plan look like?

A A health plan is an overview of the resident's key health parameters, which include a set of health goals, such as weight loss or improvement in chronic conditions.

The plan would also include follow-ups such as health screenings, diet adjustments and an exercise regimen.

Q Will all GP clinics be on board this scheme?

A To participate in the Healthier SG programme, clinics will have to meet a few criteria.

Each GP clinic must have at least one family doctor registered as a family physician within seven years of the launch of the programme's enrolment.

Family doctors must also participate in core government schemes, such as the Chronic Disease Management Programme.

Q Will I be allowed to switch doctors?

A In the first two years after the initial enrolment, residents will be allowed to switch doctors up to four times. This allows residents more time to find a clinic they are comfortable with.

After that, MOH will allow one change a year to accommodate personal preferences and change in life circumstances, such as families who move house.

Q What about those with employer medical benefits?

A The Government is urging employers to encourage their panel doctors to participate in the programme so their employees can see the same doctor to enjoy both employer and Healthier SG benefits.

Alternatively, residents can see a company panel doctor for episodic care, and a family doctor for preventive and chronic-disease consultations.

Q What other incentives are there to encourage residents to lead healthier lifestyles?

A Today, under the National Steps Challenge by the Health Promotion Board, residents who are active can earn Health Points, which can be exchanged for vouchers from merchants such as supermarket chain FairPrice. Residents need to download the Healthy 365 app to accumulate points.

To encourage residents to exercise more, MOH will enhance Health Points for those on the programme. Beyond just counting of steps, points will also be awarded for a range of physical activities and even for adherence to diet plans.

Lee Li Ying

