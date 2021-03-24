Being stranded at home has derailed students' learning

After the pandemic struck, Ms Velda Lim raced back to Singapore last March, thinking that she would be able to return to Melbourne soon.

But Australia shut its international borders that same month to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The first-year University of Melbourne medicine student, 22, has been rejected repeatedly since October in her applications for an exemption to travel curbs.

She said: "There was so much uncertainty so I couldn't make a definite plan this year. I thought, 'Do I apply for a job or start packing to go back?'

"There were several times I felt down at the start of this year, and the uncertainty about returning was rather draining."

Earlier this month, Australia announced it will extend its year-long international border closure by at least three months to June 17.

Forced to take a gap year, Ms Lim postponed her three-year clinical attachment at Melbourne's Northern Hospital - a requirement for her course progression.

"Without doing the clinical attachment, I'm unable to meet my degree's requirements to complete the year. I am still bummed about not being in the same batch as my closest friends (in the course) but I'll just try to make the best of this year," she said.

Ms Sun Qing, 22, a third-year student at the University of Queensland, said her heart sank when she was unable to attend physical classes for her clinical exercise physiology course, which cost around $36,000 a year.

Online classes also proved tough as her physiology course involved hands-on learning, practical tests and exercises.

"During one online class about executing different exercise testing methods, I had to use my own made-up equipment because I did not have the set in physical class. I found the test still confusing now and I don't know if I'm doing it right," she said.

Remote learning has also been a struggle for Ms Nurulhuda Azman, 22, who started the first semester of her neuroscience master's course at the Australian National University last month.

"Being unable to attend practicals, it's difficult to visualise the experimental procedures and write the relevant reports. Some online classes would have a simulation and we would insert values and get hypothetical data from it. But it's not the same as a lab experience... It's just words and raw data," she said.

Sherlyn Sim