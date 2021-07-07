Being an ICU nurse helped her appreciate human life more

SINGAPORE - When Ms Fu Yongxin was a nurse in the intensive care unit some 16 years ago, she had to witness a couple make a difficult decision on whether to take their son off life support, after he was found to be brain dead.

Ms Fu, now a 39-year-old nurse manager at the National University Hospital, recalled that it was a National Serviceman who had collapsed during training.

She believed firmly in the sanctity of human life, and was devastated when the parents eventually decided to take the young man off life support.

But she recognised all the factors involved in such a decision and threw herself anew into giving her best to all her patients.

"It was when I started out in my career, so the incident left an imprint on me," she told The Straits Times on Wednesday (July 7).

"If anything, I learnt to appreciate life a lot more, and I became more emotionally resilient."

The encounter was the first of many, as Ms Fu continued for 12 years in the intensive care unit, where she helped many more family members navigate such situations and take such decisions.

She was one of the 125 nurses presented with the Nurses' Merit Award on Wednesday for her "noteworthy and exceptional performance" and for "raising the nursing profession".

In 2017, Ms Fu moved to the general cardiac wards as a nurse manager. She equipped herself with more professional knowledge so as to provide better care for her patients.

She also helps to guide and train younger nurses to provide the best quality of care for their patients.

She told ST that she was "very excited" about receiving the award, and is glad to have her hard work recognised.

She added that receiving appreciation from her patients is always rewarding, and continues to be her source of strength.