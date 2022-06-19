Getting a pay raise recently has prompted me to keep a browser tab open for a $325 Reformation dress that was promoted to me on Instagram.
I felt I could afford it as I was earning more and wanted to treat myself to something nice.
Getting a pay raise recently has prompted me to keep a browser tab open for a $325 Reformation dress that was promoted to me on Instagram.
I felt I could afford it as I was earning more and wanted to treat myself to something nice.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on June 19, 2022, with the headline Being a victim of lifestyle creep - when treating yourself goes too far. Subscribe