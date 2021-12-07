Beekeeper hopes to create buzz over protecting bees

For years, conservationist Xavier Tan has been trying - and failing - to convince people and pest control companies that beehives should be relocated instead of exterminated.

So last month, the 55-year-old started a petition calling for greater protection of local bees under an existing law.

The founder and owner of Nutrinest, a one-man operation that conducts humane bee removal and beekeeping, told The Straits Times that since the Wildlife Act bars the killing of protected species, designating bees as protected will ensure that people first consider beehive relocation.

The Act covers certain species of invertebrates - creatures without backbones, including corals and the common birdwing butterfly - but not bees.

Figures given in Parliament in August showed that the National Parks Board (NParks) received about 8,400 requests for the removal of bee, wasp and hornet hives from 2016 to last year.

People often consider bees as pests, Mr Tan said, even though the insects help to pollinate plants and do not spread diseases like mosquitoes.

"Ideally, we should learn to coexist with them, but if not, they should be humanely removed and relocated instead," he said.

His petition, which had garnered 840 signatures as at yesterday, calls for all local bee species - especially honeybees - to be included in the list of protected species under the Wildlife Act.

There were 375 vector control operators registered in Singapore as at March, according to the National Environment Agency's website.

The Straits Times earlier reported that one of them, Origin Exterminators, offers a bee relocation service.

But a Straits Times check with five other pest control companies last week showed that none of them offered beehive removal services. Only extermination was available.

To ensure that extermination is turned to only as a last resort, there should be provisions under the Wildlife Act spelling out the circumstances under which extermination would be allowed, said Mr Tan.

In response to queries from ST, NParks said that of the 133 species of bees in Singapore, four are regularly removed in publicly accessible areas under NParks' management. They include the Asian honeybee, the giant honeybee, the black dwarf honeybee and the red dwarf honeybee.

"These four are all honeybees that readily sting in swarms when disturbed at their hives," said Mr Ryan Lee, group director of the National Biodiversity Centre at NParks.

These bees are exterminated for public safety, but are left alone if the hives are found in areas far away from public access, such as within a nature reserve, he noted.

Of the four species, three are native species that are least considered threatened with extinction, said Mr Lee, while the fourth is an introduced species not naturally found in Singapore.

Globally, bee populations have been on the decline because of habitat loss, pollution and the use of pesticides, among other factors.

In Singapore, research by NParks and the National University of Singapore has found that various species of native solitary and stingless bees are most likely the major pollinators for a diverse range of locally important plant species in local forests and mangroves.

As some of these species are threatened with extinction here, NParks is using species-targeted approaches and overall habitat enhancement at various sites to bolster their numbers.

Dr Shawn Lum, president of the Nature Society (Singapore), said the management strategy for any wildlife species, including honeybees, should ideally be based on a "careful weighing of risk against respecting wildlife of all kinds and understanding their ecological roles".

"Honeybees, regardless of their relative contribution to the pollination of local plants, still play an important role in pollination because they can mobilise in larger numbers and have an impressive flight range," said Dr Lum.

He added that it would be "unfortunate" if honeybee colonies are killed because of excessive fear of the danger that they pose, which in most cases is minimal.

"A nearby honeybee colony would be a concern for people who have severe reactions to bee stings. Even in such cases, however, I feel colonies can be relocated without creating any additional risk compared with extermination," he said.

"Putting honeybees on a protected species list may not be necessary if we can shift attitudes and industry practice quickly enough," he added.

"Our lives would be enriched if we grew to appreciate and celebrate the wonderful diversity of life around us in all forms."