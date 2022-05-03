Bedridden since 19, she writes book, runs online business

For Ms Vivian Goh, everyday tasks such as eating, moving around or brushing her teeth are beyond her grasp. But through her eyes and speech, she connects with the world, runs a business and has written a book about her story.
The 41-year-old has been bedridden since she was 19 due to a neuromuscular disease, but her medical woes go back to when she was seven months old, when she was unable to sit unassisted.
At around 2½ years old, she was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy.
Despite all this, she has remained cheerful over the years, and currently runs her own e-commerce website. Last December, she published her book, titled Bed-ridden And Unstoppable, which details her life since birth.
At 18 months old, Ms Goh had a very high fever, the first of many that would see her going in and out of hospital constantly. Her condition worsened to the point where doctors predicted she would not live past her 12th birthday.
But live she did, even if the early loss of muscle meant she was never able to walk. She slowly lost her hand functions as her muscles atrophied, and she was eventually unable to sit up.
When The Straits Times visited Ms Goh at her flat in Bedok last week, she was her usual upbeat and energetic self.
She said: "There is nothing I can do to change my circumstances and being sad about it does not help the situation. So why not choose to be happy?"
Ms Goh is able to speak and uses a laptop to communicate online. She surfs the Internet and replies to messages with an eye-driven communication device called Eyegaze. The sensor uses infrared radiation to detect her eye movements across an on-screen keyboard.
She has dedicated her book to her mother, Ms Ivy Yong, 68, who raised her single-handedly and is still her main caregiver.
Her mother, who is not working, is proud of her daughter.
She said: "I have been taking care of Vivian since she was young and she has always been in and out of hospital. To see her publish her own book and also teach me how to use the computer and mobile phone fills my heart with joy.
"Vivian also no longer needs to go in and out of hospital any more as her condition has stabilised."
Currently, Ms Goh relies on being tube-fed as she does not have the ability to chew. She is fed milk seven times a day.
The debilitating sickness has led to constant chest infections, and unsuccessful physiotherapy treatment led to her legs being more bent and painful than before.
But nothing stands in her way, including achieving her long-cherished dream of publishing a book.
The result is all the more remarkable, as Ms Goh has never gone to school - with some help, she has largely taught herself to read and write in English and Chinese.
Over the years, she has also picked up some computer skills.
She hopes that her story can inspire others to overcome their struggles in life.
Her book was written in both English and Chinese and there are over 100 pages.
So far, 800 copies have been sold. Ms Goh hopes the number will hit 1,000 by her 42nd birthday this month.
On her website - named Vivian Bao Kah Liao - she sells a wide range of products, including skincare, make-up, toiletries and health supplements. "Bao kah liao" is a Hokkien term that means being able to do it all.
Her customers usually contact her via Facebook or WhatsApp. When she receives an order, she contacts her suppliers and gets them to send the products to the customer directly.
"My biggest challenge is when people buy from me out of pity," she said. "People buy once and that's it - because they bought an item only to help me. I'd rather they didn't do that. Pity money is easy money. But it is neither sustainable nor satisfying."
•Visit Ms Vivian Goh's website at https://vivianbaokahliao.com
•Bed-ridden And Unstoppable, priced at $38, can be bought from her website.