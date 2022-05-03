Bedridden since 19, she writes book, runs online business

For Ms Vivian Goh, everyday tasks such as eating, moving around or brushing her teeth are beyond her grasp. But through her eyes and speech, she connects with the world, runs a business and has written a book about her story.

The 41-year-old has been bedridden since she was 19 due to a neuromuscular disease, but her medical woes go back to when she was seven months old, when she was unable to sit unassisted.

At around 2½ years old, she was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy.

Despite all this, she has remained cheerful over the years, and currently runs her own e-commerce website. Last December, she published her book, titled Bed-ridden And Unstoppable, which details her life since birth.

At 18 months old, Ms Goh had a very high fever, the first of many that would see her going in and out of hospital constantly. Her condition worsened to the point where doctors predicted she would not live past her 12th birthday.

But live she did, even if the early loss of muscle meant she was never able to walk. She slowly lost her hand functions as her muscles atrophied, and she was eventually unable to sit up.

When The Straits Times visited Ms Goh at her flat in Bedok last week, she was her usual upbeat and energetic self.

She said: "There is nothing I can do to change my circumstances and being sad about it does not help the situation. So why not choose to be happy?"

Ms Goh is able to speak and uses a laptop to communicate online. She surfs the Internet and replies to messages with an eye-driven communication device called Eyegaze. The sensor uses infrared radiation to detect her eye movements across an on-screen keyboard.

She has dedicated her book to her mother, Ms Ivy Yong, 68, who raised her single-handedly and is still her main caregiver.

Her mother, who is not working, is proud of her daughter.