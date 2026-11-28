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Former advisers to East Coast GRC Grassroots Organisations (Bedok) Lim Swee Say (fifth from left), S. Jayakumar (centre), and Heng Swee Keat (centre right) with Minister of State for Manpower and Culture, Community and Youth Dinesh Vasu Dash beside him. They are joined by other guests at the 50 Years of Bedok anniversary celebrations on Nov 28.

SINGAPORE – When Gaurav Sahni moved from Bedok to Punggol in 2008 to start a family of his own, the 30-year-old knew he wanted to move back some day. In 2022, he did.

“It was an area I had a special connection with, and I always felt that this was where I wanted to settle down eventually,” said the now 48-year-old information technology director.

As a young adult, he cycled at East Coast Park and watched late-night movies with his friends every weekend at Bedok Cinema which shut its doors in 2006.

Now, his 18-year-old son Punyyaah, shares the same fondness for the neighbourhood, naming the same park as one of his favourite haunts to spend time with his parents.

The father and son were among more than 1,000 Bedok residents in attendance at the town’s 50th anniversary celebrations on Nov 28.

Gaurav Sahni, 48, and his son Punyyaah, 18, were among more than 1,000 Bedok residents in attendance at the town’s 50th anniversary celebrations on Nov 28. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Speaking at the event, Minister of State for Manpower and Culture, Community and Youth Dinesh Vasu Dash, who oversees the ward, said several improvements are in store for Bedok residents.

These include Singapore’s first enlarged Residents’ Network (RN) centre, he said, adding that the space is expected to be about three times larger than regular centres.

This will allow more options for activities, study, work and community spaces for a wider range of courses and activities to engage young families, he said.

The upcoming Bayshore Build-To-Order projects will also have new amenities to cater to the needs of residents, especially those with young families, he said. These include five pre-schools, an integrated transport hub and a school.

Residents there can also look forward to a new park space and a heritage trail tracing the old coastline. Walking and cycling paths will also connect the estate to the wider cycling network, including the Round Island Route.

Better road connectivity with additional access points to the ECP is also in store for residents.

Those in the Bayshore neighbourhood will be able to enjoy a new SAFRA Bayshore facility in 2030. Slated to be the largest SAFRA clubhouse, it will be located next to Bedok South MRT station and the bus interchange, said Dinesh.

Bedok Community Centre will also be rebuilt in the early 2030s to provide a space for residents of all ages to come together, he added.

For seniors in the neighbourhood, an AI-assisted oral-health screening programme will be rolled out at the RN centres to identify potential dental issues early and encourage seniors to seek timely treatment, said Dinesh.

Over the years, the town has seen new programmes like the Satellite Enabling Services Hub where people with disabilities can get therapy and support. The Hello Bedok Baby! scheme was also introduced to encourage young couples to consider setting up their homes in the neighbourhood, he noted.

Dinesh recounted the history of the town as he thanked former advisers and ministers S. Jayakumar, Lim Swee Say and Heng Swee Keat, who were also at the Nov 28 event, for their contributions. Bedok is part of the East Coast GRC.

The early years of Bedok saw the opening of its community centre in 1981 and the Bedok Boys’ Club followed in 1982. Both were started by then adviser Jayakumar – who was in his first years as an MP, said Dinesh. Jayakumar later became deputy prime minister.

He noted former manpower minister Lim’s contributions to the volunteer networks in the area and former deputy prime minister Heng’s push for support for seniors, preventive health, active ageing and community spaces.

Minister of State for Manpower and Culture, Community and Youth Dinesh Vasu Dash (third from right) with former Bedok advisers (from left) Lim Swee Say, S. Jayakumar and Heng Swee Keat at Bedok’s 50th anniversary celebrations on Nov 28. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

Punyyaah said he appreciates living in an area slightly removed from the busier parts of the island.

“I have come to appreciate how well-connected it is and its proximity to the coast,” he said.

‘Bedok’s peaceful environment and accessible recreational spaces have made it easier to unwind, stay active and spend quality time with my family,” he added.

Punyyaah said he hopes to see more opportunities for youth to connect, pursue their interests and actively contribute to the community.

For the Sng family, their journey in Bedok began in 1975, when they moved from Changi Village to Bedok South amid redevelopment of the area.

Sng Ngak Fang, 59, said her family chose to remain in Bedok for more than five decades due to its convenient location, good food and windy weather all year long.

Sng Mei Kong (right), a 105-year-old Bedok resident, and his daughter Sng Ngak Fang, 59. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

The youngest of 12 children, Sng is a full-time caregiver to her 105-year-old father Sng Mei Kong.

“The building and people living here might be older, (but) I believe the next generations will continue to bring the active and lively atmosphere to Bedok,” she said.