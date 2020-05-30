Beautiful Science

A thunderstorm was captured in a time-lapse photograph in Yishun on Tuesday night around 8.40pm.

Mr Paul Lee, 41, used the long-exposure mode on his camera - a setting typically used to show the effect of passing time - to capture the footage of the brewing thunderstorm over the course of an hour. Upon witnessing the first flashes of lightning, he set up his camera on the tripod and triggered its shutter button. By 9.45pm, the results were astounding.

Multiple fiery strokes of lightning and a sky set ablaze - all captured within a single frame.

"The sky has been amazingly clear this circuit breaker. Usually it's a little hazy and the lightning strikes are less clear," said Mr Lee, who has a penchant for nature and wildlife photography.

The business manager has been dabbling in lightning photography for more than a year now and he considers this photograph to be one of his more successful shots.

Singapore has been named a "lightning capital" for having one of the highest occurrences of lightning activity in the world.

According to the National Environment Agency's Meteorological Service Singapore, Singapore experiences about 185 lightning days and 167 thunderstorm days a year.

As lightning is commonly associated with thunderstorms, thunderstorm frequency can be used as a gauge for lightning frequency.

In Singapore, thunderstorms occur all year round, given how close it is to the equator. The warm and humid tropical climate favours them.

However, storms are more frequently observed during the inter-monsoon periods of April to May and October to November.