Beautiful Science

The liver is one of the few human organs that can regenerate itself, through the division of hepatocytes - the main liver cells responsible for all basic functions of the organ (pictured dividing in the image). Researchers here have found, however, that the livers of mice were still able to grow back, even when hepatocyte division was blocked. In this process, though, the metabolism of energy in the cells was compromised - because instead of using glucose for energy, the cells turned to amino acids. Liver resection (removing parts of the liver) is currently the best approach to treating liver tumours. However, many patients do not qualify for this surgery since they suffer from liver disease that prevents hepatocytes from dividing. The results of the study show promise in the fight against liver disease, said the researchers from the Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology, which comes under the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star). This is because doctors can supply amino acids to liver disease patients before they undergo liver resection, to improve the organ's regenerative capacity.