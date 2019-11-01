Bean-curd maker fined $3k over hygiene lapses

A bean-curd maker was fined $3,000 on Wednesday for hygiene lapses and maintaining its premises poorly. This included a widespread cockroach infestation.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said Dolford Food Manufacturing was also found to have structural damage to its flooring, wall tiles and doors, with its premises visibly dirty and with water pooling. Housekeeping of Dolford's premises in Admiralty was found to be poor as well.

These were uncovered during a routine inspection of the company's premises by SFA on July 26.

All of the company's finished food products and semi-processed food items were thrown away in the interest of public health.

SFA said the company's operating licence was also suspended for eight days from July 30 to Aug 7. The suspension was lifted after Dolford rectified the lapses and took steps to improve the cleanliness of its premises.

The agency reminded all food operators to ensure that their premises are clean and well maintained, and that their staff are adequately trained in proper food safety management.

Food operators found guilty of not adhering to regulations or complying with food hygiene and food safety requirements can be fined up to $5,000. For every day that an offence continues after conviction, operators can be fined up to $100 more per day.

SFA advised members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices not to patronise the eateries, and to give online feedback through the agency's portal at www.sfa.gov.sg/feedback or call 6805-2871.