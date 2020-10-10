Beach ahoy: Sentosa bookings open for weekends, public holidays

Those looking to head to the beaches of Sentosa during the weekends and public holidays can start making reservations from today.

This applies to people who want to visit the Tanjong, Palawan and Siloso beaches from next weekend.

Beachgoers must book slots if they plan to visit during weekends and public holidays.

In an update yesterday, Sentosa Development Corporation outlined safety measures which visitors must follow to minimise the risk of Covid-19 infection.

These include entering only the selected beach zone they are allocated to during their reserved time slot, wearing the wristbands issued and staying within safety rings which have been allocated to them.

Beachgoers must observe the rule of five while at the beach and make sure each group maintains a minimum distance of 1m from other groups.

To book their visits, members of the public can go to www.sentosa.com.sg/beachreservations

They can choose from two time slots: in the morning (8am to 1pm) or afternoon (2pm to 7pm).

They can reserve slots for up to five people in each booking, and will receive an e-mail confirming their selected beach zone and time slot.

On the day of the visit, guests should present their confirmation e-mail for verification at the beach entry kiosk at their selected zone.