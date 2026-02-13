Be vigilant at Geylang bazaar, beware of scams, don’t misuse sparklers: Police ahead of Ramadan

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Visitors to the upcoming Bazaar Raya Geylang Serai are advised to exercise vigilance, and motorists are urged to make alternative travel arrangements, given the large crowds expected at the event.

The annual bazaar, held during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, will be open from Feb 14 to March 21.

On Feb 13, the police urged visitors to the bazaar to prevent theft by looking after their belongings, keeping their bags closed and slung in front, and not putting their wallet in their back pocket.

They should also call 999 if they spot any suspicious person or activity.

The police also advised motorists to avoid Changi Road and Sims Avenue , where heavy traffic is expected, and to make alternative travel arrangements. Auxiliary police officers will be deployed at affected roads and junctions to regulate traffic and assist members of the public.

Strict enforcement action will be taken against illegal parking, added the police.

Be wary of scams during festive period: Police

Those looking to buy items online or rent vehicles during the festive period are also advised to be wary of scams, such as e-commerce scams, car rental scams, parcel delivery phishing scams and impersonation scams.

In e-commerce scams , scammers would entice online shoppers with attractive deals that do not exist. Victims would realise they have been scammed only when they do not receive the products purchased or when sellers become uncontactable.

In car rental scams , scammers would entice victims with attractive car rental deals in online advertisements or on e-commerce platforms such as Carousell . The ads would promise a swift and seamless transaction, but after payment is made by victims, the scammers would become uncontactable.

In parcel delivery phishing scams , victims would receive messages about failed parcel deliveries, and would be instructed to click a URL to confirm their address. The URL would direct them to a phishing site asking them to share their credit card details. Scammers would then use the stolen details to make unauthorised purchases.

In impersonation scams, scammers would claim to be from local or foreign government agencies, such as the Land Transport Authority or Royal Malaysian Polic e. They would send victims text messages asking them to make payment for outstanding toll charges.

Victims would then be asked to share their banking details via the web link provided in the SMS. They would realise they have been scammed only when they notice unauthorised transactions made on their cards or bank accounts.

Stern action to be taken against misuse of sparklers

The police also said stern action would be taken against those who misuse sparklers, such as by as combining multiple sparklers and setting them off together.

“Such acts are potential fire hazards which can cause undue danger and alarm to the public,” said the police.

Those caught misusing sparklers will be liable for an offence of rash or negligent conduct with respect to dangerous or harmful substances .

If the act is likely to injure a person or endangers human life , the offender could be jailed for up to one year , or fined up to $5,00 0, or both .

If the act hurts a person , the offender faces up to three years’ jail, a fine, or both.