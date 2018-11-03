ST+ news with benefits

The stars of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald - Katherine Waterston (left) and Eddie RedmaynePHOTO: WARNER BROS
1 hour ago

We have tickets to the highly anticipated movie Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald.

Subscribers of The Straits Times have a chance to win a pair of tickets to the preview of the fantasy movie at Shaw Theatres - Lido Complex on Nov 13.

The movie cast includes Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Ezra Miller, Jude Law and Johnny Depp.

It is the second instalment in the Fantastic Beasts film series.

The plot features Newt Scamander (Redmayne) and Albus Dumbledore (Law) as they attempt to take down the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Depp), while facing new threats in a more divided wizarding world.

HOW TO PARTICIPATE

  • Download the SPH Rewards app
  • Look for the giveaway in the Rewards section
  • Save the deal to your e-wallet
  • Press the "Go to website" button on the "Details" page and complete the contest form

Question: In which city (or cities) does Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald take place?

a. New York

b. London

c. Paris

d. All of the above

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 03, 2018, with the headline 'Be the first to watch Fantastic Beasts'. Print Edition | Subscribe
