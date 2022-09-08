Be mindful of digital divide, need for connectivity in building trust: Panel

Social media and online platforms can promote understanding between groups in the community, said a panel of academics and community leaders on Wednesday.

But the digital divide between technological haves and have-nots must be considered when using technology to foster trust between groups, they said at a discussion at the International Conference on Cohesive Societies.

The three-day event at the Raffles City Convention Centre engaged more than 800 delegates from over 40 countries in conversations on faith, identity and cohesion. It was organised by the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS) and supported by the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth.

Mr Jasvir Singh, founding chairman of City Sikhs in Britain, said platforms such as Facebook and Instagram allowed people to take part virtually in a month-long event he organised in July to promote understanding of South Asian culture.

He said he and his team noticed that when it came to online participation for South Asian Heritage Month, those aged between 55 and 64 engaged via YouTube, but not social media. Those older were not involved at all.

"There are gaps. I would say it's less of an issue when it comes to younger people - most younger people have access to mobile phones," he said.

He was replying to a question from Dr Terri-Anne Teo, a lecturer at Newcastle University in Britain, about the risks the digital divide posed to society.

Associate Professor Patrice Brodeur from the Institute of Religious Studies at the University of Montreal in Canada said the poorest segments of society tend to be the least connected digitally.

It puts them at greater risk of being exposed to - and internalising - extremist rhetoric if they have less access to facts and information and are thus more easily swayed.

Access is as important as the availability of better online materials that clarify misinformation to counter such radicalisation, noted Prof Brodeur.

In the poorest parts of the world, a basic connection to the Internet and reliable electricity are needed to have this access, he said.

But critical thinking, while important, is no silver bullet against radicalisation, said Dr Shashi Jayakumar, head of the Centre of Excellence for National Security at the RSIS.

Responding to a question from Dr Teo, he noted there have been critical thinkers who still became extremists.

Rather, there is also a need for a form of "compassionate agreement", where people understand that they are part of societies and communities that operate within commonly accepted limits.