ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

Be D.lighted by tea-infused durian mooncakes

D.Lab is a spin-off of Durian Edition, with the aim of transforming durians into cheesecakes and other confectioneries.

It came about when Durian Edition tasked its ambassador, veteran local actor Thomas Ong, to test out some pastries during the circuit breaker period, and the process ended with chef Daniel Tay (of Cat & the Fiddle and Old Seng Choon) coming on board to create more treats.

And now, D.Lab is ready for its first Mid-Autumn Festival.

It is offering durian mooncakes filled with tea and gold. Products include Premium Oolong (two for $42), the creamy and bittersweet XO Durian (two for $38) and Signature Musang King (six for $98).

To order, visit www.durianedition.com/shop



Above: D.Lab's Premium Oolong durian mooncakes, infused with Oolong tea bits. PHOTO: DURIAN EDITION



And just for SPH subscribers, enter the code "SPH2020" when you order the Signature Musang King six-piece set and you will receive a free portion of Nitro Surprise Durian (450g).



Durian Edition ambassador Thomas Ong was tasked with checking out some pastries that incorporated the pungent fruit during the circuit breaker period. PHOTO: DURIAN EDITION



Early-bird ST Run rates run on for subscribers



Participants of The Straits Times Run 2019. ST subscribers will get an extended chance to sign up for the early-bird promotion for this year's run, The Straits Times Virtual Run 2020. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



The arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic means the arrival of a new version of the ST Run - The Straits Times Virtual Run 2020.

The run can happen anywhere. It can be on the road near your home, on a stadium track or on a trail at a park. You run at a time of your choosing, at your own pace and you can even choose to complete the race over several sessions.

All you need is a smartphone that is able to track the distance and time.

And, to commemorate the newspaper's 175th anniversary, the ST Virtual Run will offer participants two categories to take part in - 17.5km (Oct 9-18) and 175km (Oct 19-Dec 17).

The ST Virtual Run is presented by Panasonic, with official credit card OCBC, hydration partner 100PLUS and official sportswear New Balance.

And, just for The Straits Times subscribers, we are extending the early-bird promotion. For the 17.5km race, the registration fee is $18 for subscribers (instead of $22) and for the 175km race, subscribers pay $23 (instead of $27).

To enjoy the discount, go to the SPH Rewards app and look for the ST Virtual Run deal to retrieve the promo code.

The early-bird promotion for ST subscribers runs till next Saturday.

The Straits Times Loyalty Programme allows readers to enjoy a whole range of dining, shopping and leisure perks by just subscribing to The Straits Times. There are also lucky draw prizes to be won and discounts on exciting events.

HOW TO ENJOY SUBSCRIBER BENEFITS

Open the Apple App Store for iPhone users or Google Play for Android phone users.

Search for the SPH Rewards app and download it. Users with existing mySPH accounts can use the same user ID and password to log in to the app. Those who have yet to create an account can follow the simple steps to register for one.

Subscribers can get family members to download the app on their own devices and sign in using the same log-in details to benefit from the deals.

After logging in, simply flash the ST+ e-card in the application to enjoy benefits from various partners.

Readers who wish to subscribe to The Straits Times to enjoy the ST+ benefits can call 6388-3838, e-mail circs@sph.com.sg or visit our subscription site.

Advertisers who are keen to inquire about the ST+ Loyalty programme may e-mail rewards@sph.com.sg