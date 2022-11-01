Be candid and forthright in sharing views with ministers: DPM Wong to public service leaders

SINGAPORE – Leaders in the public service should not try to second guess and anticipate what their ministers will do, or propose politically convenient policies, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

Instead, they should continue to be candid and forthright in sharing their views based on their professional judgment, he added in a speech at the Annual Public Service Leadership Ceremony on Tuesday afternoon.

Addressing about 800 public service officers, he said policies do not take place in a vacuum, and the political leadership will have to manage the politics, which will likely be more intensely contested over time.

The People’s Action Party does not assume the right to leadership, and will have to work hard to secure the mandate to govern, he said. So PAP leaders have to take into account these broader considerations and make a judgment on how far to go and what changes to make when considering policies.

“But I assure you that the decisions by the political leadership will always be driven by a full commitment to do what is right for Singapore and Singaporeans,” he said. “We will never compromise on our key principles and values. We will not allow populist politics, race politics or money politics to take root in Singapore, and that means we will continue to be upfront with Singaporeans about issues which may not be so popular but need to be discussed and dealt with.”

The professional inputs and objectivity of public service officers are greatly valued in tackling problems head-on, DPM Wong said.

“The final decision taken may not always accord with your recommendations. But know that your professional inputs matter greatly and are a vital part of our decision-making process,” he said at The Star Performing Arts Centre.

DPM Wong cited how the Covid-19 multi-ministry taskforce, which he co-led, knew it could rely on the Homefront Crisis Executive Group to give an objective assessment of the evolving pandemic situation. This gave the taskforce confidence to weigh various options, figure out what measures were “politically wearable”, and decide on the best way forward.

He also set out three areas the public service could refresh and reinvent itself to meet fresh challenges and uncertainties.

First, public service leaders have to sharpen their geopolitical instincts given the current geopolitical environment. While this used to be more relevant for officers working in foreign policy and defence, DPM Wong said officers must all be sensitive to the new realities of the changing world order.

In a more contested geopolitical environment, officers must also expect external parties to try to influence people in Singapore so that they can shape public opinion and influence the government to adopt certain positions. This will threaten Singapore’s sovereignty, said DPM Wong.

He urged public service leaders to be sensitive to geopolitical considerations, to have a clear view of how the external environment impacts the opportunities and risks for Singapore, and to work closely with stakeholders to help them manage such risks.

Second, the public service must build diverse leadership teams with a wide range of skillsets, beyond nurturing leaders with strong policy skills, DPM Wong said.

This will ensure the service will always have fresh perspectives and a wider range of capabilities to help it respond to any challenges, he added, noting that the Covid-19 pandemic showed the need for skillsets such as running operations and mobilising volunteers, as well as having a deep understanding of science and technology.