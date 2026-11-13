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BCRS operator says fraud taken seriously, after viral video of man repeatedly scanning same container

The man was seen depositing ineligible containers into a reverse vending machine after scanning an eligible can bearing the 10-cent deposit mark.

SINGAPORE - The Beverage Container Return Scheme’s (BCRS) operator said on Nov 13 that it takes fraud and the deliberate manipulation of the reverse vending machines seriously, after a man was filmed returning multiple containers by scanning a single can.

BCRS Ltd told The Straits Times that it is aware of online videos showing the man depositing ineligible containers into a reverse vending machine after scanning an eligible can bearing the 10-cent deposit mark.

Asked if BCRS Ltd if it is investigating the incident, the operator told ST: “We are unable to comment further on the specifics of the case.”

It said that all the reverse vending machines are equipped with digital transaction logs, 24-hour CCTV surveillance and fraud detection technology.

“We also regularly monitor data across our return network to detect any anomalous transaction patterns, and any fraudulent behaviour would be referred to the relevant authorities for investigation and appropriate action,” said the operator .

Since around Nov 10, the video has made rounds on several social media platforms including Facebook and TikTok.

The man was filmed repeatedly scanning the barcode of a single can while throwing in other containers, including a crushed can, from a large trash bag.

BCRS Ltd added: “Deliberate manipulation of the machines or fraudulent claims is taken seriously, as it undermines the trust of members of the public who are genuinely trying to recycle and return right.”

“We have since worked with our return network operators to calibrate the Return Right machines to address the issue and will continue strengthening safeguards across the return network to protect the integrity of the scheme.

The operator did not give details on how the machines can be calibrated to prevent fraud.

Under the scheme , customers pay an extra 10 cents for each drink and get the money back via EZ-Link or DBS PayLah! when they deposit the used containers into a reverse vending machine. There are around 1,300 such machines islandwide.

Only cans and bottles marked with the “10-cent SG Return” logo can be deposited into the machines. Since Oct 1, the scheme was fully operational with retailers allowed to only sell labelled drinks.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) told ST that it takes a serious view of any deliberate misuse of the machines.

The NEA said it has reminded BCRS Ltd “to take appropriate measures to safeguard the integrity of the scheme and address any deliberate misuse of the Return Right machines”.

“NEA will continue to work with BCRS Ltd to review the system and strengthen safeguards where necessary, so that the scheme operates as intended. We also urge the public to use the Return Right machines responsibly,” added the agency.

BCRS Ltd added that its priority is to ensure the system functions reliably and fairly for everyone. This includes validating refund claims and reconciling transaction records to guard against fraud, in accordance with its operating license.

“We appreciate the community’s vigilance and urge members of the public to report suspected misuse of Return Right machines directly to BCRS Ltd. Please continue using the machines as intended to support our national recycling effort,” added the operator.