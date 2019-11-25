BB Share-a-Gift charity drive launched with new hamper

The annual Boys' Brigade Share-a-Gift (BBSG) charity drive has a revamped food hamper for the first time in five years.

The 2019 hamper excludes cooking oil and soya sauce, but has an extra packet of powdered beverage such as Milo, three-in-one coffee mix or cereal, or adult milk powder.

This comes after the BB conducted a poll with 121 social service agencies which indicated that the beneficiaries prefer instant meals over those that involve more cooking.

This year's BBSG was launched last Thursday at Our Tampines Hub. The project aims to reach 43,276 beneficiaries, its largest number since its inception in 1988. Among these, about 33,900 people will receive two hampers each, while the others will receive specific items they have wished for through public donation.

Beneficiaries come from government-funded ComCare programmes, the Early Childhood Development Agency's KidStart programme and social service agencies that are registered with the National Council of Social Service.

The project had 41,756 beneficiaries last year.

Members of the public can donate food items at 13 collection points islandwide, grant specific item requests at one of the eight BBSG Specific Wish Trees, contribute cash at any AXS station, or donate hampers at FairPrice's website at www.fairprice.com.sg

They can also register to deliver food hampers to beneficiaries at the Boys' Brigade Headquarters in Ganges Avenue, near Zion Road.

One of the beneficiaries at the BBSG launch was Madam Tan Bong Chee. The 82-year-old said: "I feel very touched to have received a hamper. The instant food is very easy for me. Even old people can boil water so the (instant) noodles and drinks are good."