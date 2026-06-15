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The new terminal is located at 5 HarbourFront Avenue, 70m away from the existing terminal within Harbourfront Centre.

SINGAPORE – Batam Fast Ferry will be the first operator to start operations from the new Singapore Cruise Centre (HarbourFront) terminal on July 7 , with all other ferry operators and cruise operations to follow suit from July 15 .

Located at 5 Harbourfront Avenue , the red terracotta building is 70m away from the existing terminal within HarbourFront Centre, which is slated to be redeveloped by owner and real estate firm Mapletree Investments.

There are no changes to ferry routes, destinations served and scheduling as a result of the move, the Singapore Cruise Centre said in a statement on June 15 .

Ferry services to Indonesian destinations including Batam Centre, Harbour Bay, Sekupang, Tanjung Balai Karimun, Gold Coast and Nirup Island , as well as international cruise operations, will continue as usual, it said.

The ferry and cruise berth locations also remain unchanged.

The new terminal is directly across the entrance of The Reef at King’s Dock condominium and behind Harbourfront Tower 2 facing the sea .

Singapore Cruise Centre encouraged travellers to use public transport to get to the new terminal, as parking spaces there are “very limited”.

Passengers can use Exit B at HarbourFront MRT station to get to the new terminal via a sheltered walkway.

Location of the new Singapore Cruise Centre (HarbourFront) terminal. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CRUISE CENTRE

The terminal will feature upgraded infrastructure and technology-enabled services designed to enhance the passenger experience, Singapore Cruise Centre said, adding that there will be food and beverage options and money changers, among other services there.

It said it would share more details about the terminal’s amenities and offerings at its official opening later in 2026 .

Singapore Cruise Centre chief executive officer Jacqueline Tan said the new terminal “is an opportunity to upgrade the passenger experience and is a reflection of our commitment towards delivering a seamless and efficient travel experience”.

The international terminal at HarbourFront Centre has been operating since 1992 .

HarbourFront Centre was completed and opened in 1978 as the World Trade Centre building. The trade centre included exhibition halls that stood where VivoCity is now located.

After renovation works, the World Trade Centre building was renamed HarbourFront Centre and reopened in February 2003 .

Mapletree Investments previously said HarbourFront Centre is set to close in the second half of 2026 so that it can be redeveloped into a mixed-use building with an elevated park.